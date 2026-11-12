Atlanta man overcomes adversity to open custom menswear business: "You just have to start"

Success is something that comes with grit, perseverance, and not listening to negativity, according to Eric Austin, founder of Eric Austin Custom.

Austin specializes in custom and made-to-measure suits, as well as other high-end menswear at his storefront inside The Works in Atlanta's Upper Westside neighborhood.

"When you want it bad enough, you'll always find a way," Austin said. "If you have a goal in mind, a business that you want to start, you just have to start. That's the first step."

Nearly 60% of businesses in the United States fail after the first seven years, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The stats do not include Austin's business, which was started back in 2018 and is still going strong today.

Eric Austin began his custom menswear business inside The Works in Atlanta's Upper Westside neighborhood in 2018. CBS News Atlanta

Growing up, Austin said his family's financial situation took a turn when his parents divorced.

"That kind of leads me into college, not having any money, having to take out student loans. I didn't even have a full suit when I got started," Austin said.

The Atlanta native said his passion for fashion didn't truly spark until his freshman year of college at Georgia Southern University, when he joined a program called Pathways to Success. The program required him to wear suits every Sunday during meetings for the entire school year. He also began writing blog posts and interviewing people about fashion.

"I really enjoyed the positive feedback," Austin said. "The way it made me feel, look, and it quickly developed into an obsession."

During that time, he did everything he could to look the part before eventually coming into his own.

"My first full suit was from Goodwill, so I was piecing together a jacket here and a trouser there, and dress shirts that I could manage to get for Christmas or things of that nature," Austin said.

After finding a mentor who shared knowledge about the ins and outs of the menswear industry, and successfully navigating the program, Austin overcame obstacles in his life and fully immersed himself in the world of fashion by starting his business.

Austin said he hopes to continue to make his clients feel more like family and wants the next generation to know they can have the same success he has.

"I love that long-term aspect," Austin said. "I love checking in on people and having them check in on me, so ultimately, I'm trying to build a brand, not just a business. I tell kids to always keep going and keep your mind long-term and not just short-term success because you'll be happy you did it at the end of the day."

Austin's long-term goal is to expand his store to several major U.S. cities while continuing to show the next generation of African American boys that they can do the same.