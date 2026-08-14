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Atlanta man charged with murder after father found shot to death in Decatur

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

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Authorities are investigating after an Atlanta man allegedly shot and killed his father Friday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a home in the 4000 block of Pepperdine Drive in Decatur around 5 a.m. Officers found 65-year-old Jerome Wyatt dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Wyatt's son, Eshaun Suggs, fatally shot him. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Suggs was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is facing charges of murder and family violence battery.

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