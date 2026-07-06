Atlanta lawmakers ask Fulton County to invest $200 million in new South Fulton hospital, expanded healthcare

Atlanta lawmakers approved a resolution Monday urging Fulton County to invest $200 million to help bring a new full-service hospital and expanded health care services to the city's southside and westside.

The proposal asks the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to identify, allocate and commit $200 million toward developing hospital and health care infrastructure serving South Atlanta and surrounding communities. The resolution itself does not provide funding but formally requests the county make the investment.

"I think it would be wonderful," said Shamika, a Fairburn mother of three.

Supporters of the proposal say the investment could improve emergency response times, expand access to medical care, create jobs and strengthen medical education across the region.

The proposed health care expansion includes plans for:

A full-service hospital

Emergency and trauma care

Women's health services

Pediatric care

Behavioral health services

Community health clinics

"Other areas have it. Why? Why can't southwest city of South Fulton have it? I don't see any issues with that," Shamika said.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Morehouse School of Medicine said the proposed hospital would help restore and expand health care access in communities that have lost hospitals and other medical services.

The medical school said the facility would include a full-service emergency department connected through a network of community clinics and would complement its existing partnership with Grady Health System.

"Of course. Everybody. Everyone deserves a chance at life," Shamika said.

The proposal now heads to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, which will decide whether to commit the requested $200 million toward the project.