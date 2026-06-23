Atlanta launches new public Wi-Fi hubs in downtown and university areas

Staying connected in some of Atlanta's busiest public spaces just got a little easier.

City officials announced Monday that free public Wi-Fi is now available at Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta City Hall and throughout the Atlanta University Center.

The City of Atlanta said the new Wi-Fi hubs are part of a broader effort to strengthen digital infrastructure as the city prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"These new Wi-Fi hubs are helping keep people connected today while creating lasting benefits for our city long after the final match," the city said in a statement announcing the expansion on social media.

The new service provides internet access in several high-traffic areas, including downtown Atlanta and the Atlanta University Center, home to several historically Black colleges and universities.

City leaders said the project is designed to improve connectivity for people who live, work, study and travel through those areas while supporting the technology demands that come with hosting major international events.

The city credited Atlanta Information Management, the Atlanta Department of Transportation, Comcast and Georgia Power, along with other project partners, for helping bring the expansion online.

Atlanta has previously offered free public Wi-Fi in some public spaces. In 2013, city officials announced free wireless internet service throughout Piedmont Park and Grant Park, allowing visitors to connect laptops, smartphones, tablets and other Wi-Fi-enabled devices after agreeing to a user policy.

The latest expansion significantly broadens the city's public connectivity footprint and comes as Atlanta continues hosting an influx of visitors for the World Cup.