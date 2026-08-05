Atlanta launches "Make Atlanta Your Own Gym" initiative to help people get moving

A new campaign from the City of Atlanta is encouraging people to look at their surroundings a little differently, not just as places to visit, but as places to get moving.

The "Make Atlanta Your Own Gym" (MAYOG) initiative encourages people to utilize Atlanta's parks, trails, and other public outdoor spaces for free, accessible fitness.

For Sophia Brown, a Kennesaw State University student and Atlanta resident, her workout does not start in the gym.

She said she spends about two hours walking the Beltline trails three times a week to help her stay active.

"I don't want to go to the gym because I know I'm working out," said Brown. "If I'm outdoors and I'm walking and I'm talking, I feel good, and I don't feel like I'm working out."

She is not alone.

McDonough resident Marquez Slaughter makes the trip to Atlanta several times a week to run six miles along the Beltline.

"You get scenery, and a gym is you just in one area doing the same old thing over and over again," said Slaughter.

The city launched MAYOG at the end of July with support from partners including Atlanta Parks & Recreation, Atlanta Beltline, Park Pride, and Atlanta Public Schools to help expand access to healthier lifestyles.

You can learn more about the initiative on the City of Atlanta's website.