Atlanta Labor Day weekend weather: Dangerous heat threatens Dragon Con, Black Pride and Georgia football

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect as dangerous heat threatens outdoor events across metro Atlanta and North Georgia through Saturday.

Heat advisories now cover nearly all of North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until 8 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures in the mid-90s, combined with increasing humidity, could push the heat index as high as 106 degrees.

The Labor Day weekend will bring plenty of events to metro Atlanta and North Georgia, but the heat will be the biggest weather story before rain chances increase.

Rain chances are not high enough to make the holiday weekend a washout. There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Labor Day.

Photo courtesy of CBS News Atlanta Next Weather Team

The Dragon Con parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, when temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and rain chances will be minimal. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

Black Pride events are being held throughout the city of Atlanta this weekend, as well. Anyone spending an extended amount of time outside should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

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Heat will also be the main concern for the University of Georgia's home opener against Tennessee State on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of CBS News Atlanta Next Weather Team

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but the temperature could reach 96 degrees, with the heat index climbing as high as 105.

Some relief will arrive by Labor Day. Rain chances will remain at 30%, but Monday's high will be around 89 degrees.

Photo courtesy of CBS News Atlanta Next Weather Team

High temperatures will remain near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay with the CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team for the latest holiday weekend forecast.