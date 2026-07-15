Atlanta hosts its final FIFA World Cup match as tournament's impact continues to grow

Atlanta hosts its final FIFA World Cup match today as England and Argentina face off in a highly anticipated semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While thousands of fans are expected to pack the stadium in downtown Atlanta once again, local leaders say the tournament's impact is already being felt far beyond the pitch.

Before the World Cup began, the Metro Atlanta Chamber projected the tournament could generate more than $503 million in economic activity across Georgia. An Emory University study also estimated Decatur's month-long WatchFest could contribute up to $142 million to the local economy.

Officials across metro Atlanta are still compiling final attendance and economic data, but early signs point to a busy tournament.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 21: Spain fans cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia on June 21st, 2026 at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Visitors from around the world have spent weeks exploring Atlanta attractions, dining at local restaurants and attending the FIFA Fan Festival.

"It's better than I anticipated," said one visitor from Lagos, Nigeria. "Everyone is super nice, very friendly. The energy is ... I feel like I could bottle it. I don't want it to end."

The tournament has also created lasting memories for local families.

Former professional baseball player Paul Byrd attended the World Cup with his son, Colby, whose passion for soccer inspired the outing.

"First of all, I'm a baseball player," Byrd said. "Put my son in left field, he's talking to the rabbits. He said baseball's boring. He loves soccer. That's why we're here. The World Cup in Atlanta, we're showing out. It feels like a World Series for me."

While today's semifinal marks Atlanta's final match of the tournament, local leaders say the World Cup's full impact will take time to measure as communities continue calculating attendance, tourism, and business activity generated over the past several weeks.

England and Argentina kick off Wednesday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the winner advancing to the FIFA World Cup.