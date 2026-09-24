Atlanta honors Debbie Allen as "A Different World" returns with new Netflix series

Atlanta honored Debbie Allen with the Phoenix Award on Wednesday, one day before Netflix premieres its new "A Different World" sequel series.

The Phoenix Award recognizes the renowned entertainer's contributions to television, dance and storytelling.

Allen serves as an executive producer on all 10 episodes and reprises her role as Dr. Langhorne, an academic adviser and counselor at the fictional Hillman College.

City of Atlanta

The series was filmed entirely in Atlanta, including scenes at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. City officials said the production created opportunities for local talent, businesses, and HBCU students working in front of and behind the camera.

The sequel introduces a new generation of Hillman students while continuing the story of the original sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1993. Allen helped shape the original show as a producer and director, drawing on her experience as a Howard University graduate.

"Atlanta is proud to celebrate you as we get ready to return to Hillman," the city said in its announcement.

"A Different World" premieres Thursday, Sept. 24, on Netflix.