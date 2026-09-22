Atlanta History Center puts old-school skills in the hands of new generations during Fall Fest

For kids growing up with technology at their fingertips, some of the best lessons may come from going back in time.

From making candles to learning how food was grown and prepared, Fall Fest at the Atlanta History Center (AHC) is helping history leap off the page.

It's an annual one-day event where children can learn how Georgians lived hundreds of years ago.

At 11 years old, Caroline is growing up in a world where almost anything she wants to know is a click away, but at AHC this past weekend, she learned by doing.

"It's really cool watching her pour in the wax and putting it in the tub with ice," Caroline told CBS News Atlanta.

Eleven-year-old Caroline got a hands-on lesson in skills Georgia families once relied on at Fall Fest. CBS News Atlanta

With her best friend by her side, she got a hands-on lesson in skills Georgia families once relied on.

"It's not like we get to do this stuff every day, so it's pretty cool," she said.

AHC partnered with Georgia 4-H and UGA Extension, putting old-school skills into the hands of a new generation.

"It's exciting watching their little brains process what ends up being the final product, which is apple juice, something they realize they enjoy at home," said Bria Pruitt with AHC, who was working the cider-pressing station.

For kids becoming used to seeing the world through a screen, there is something different about being able to touch it, make it, and understand where it came from.

"It's one thing to read something online in an article. It's another thing to watch something online. It's another thing to hold it in your hands or see it up close and personal. That really gets you in the moment to interact with a bit of history," said AHC communications manager John Schmidt.

The history lessons continue into the next season.

AHC will trade fall traditions for winter ones later this year at its annual Winter Fest.