Atlanta Hawks select Kingston Flemings with No. 8 pick in 2026 NBA Draft, who says he's "ready to work for Atlanta"

The Atlanta Hawks added a highly touted young guard to their roster Tuesday night, selecting University of Houston standout Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Flemings, a San Antonio native, spent one season at Houston, where he emerged as one of the nation's top freshmen. He led the Cougars in scoring, assists and steals while earning All-America honors and helping Houston remain among college basketball's elite programs.

Kingston Flemings tips his cap after being selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the eighth pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Yuki Iwamura

The 19-year-old guard averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game during his lone collegiate season. He also set Houston's freshman scoring record and became the first freshman in program history to earn All-America recognition.

Flemings told reporters after being selected that he was "ready to work for Atlanta."

The selection gives the Hawks another young backcourt piece as the franchise looks to build on its playoff appearance from last season. Atlanta is also scheduled to make additional selections later in the draft.

The second round of the NBA Draft continues Wednesday night.