Atlanta Habitat Women's Build helps families lay a foundation for homeownership

Women are coming together to give the gift of homeownership to community members in need. Each year, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity's Women's Build raises money and brings women volunteers together to construct a home from the ground up. The goal is to expand access to affordable homeownership.

Kia Lewis is one of the homeowners whose house was built through the program. She said she was in a difficult position when she applied to become a Habitat homeowner about 20 years ago.

Lewis, then a young single mother, had seen her dream of competing in the 2004 Olympics end because of an injury. She said Women's Build provided stable housing when she needed it most.

"It was very empowering to see older women, mature ladies with white hair building my roof," Lewis said. "I had a fear of heights, so I decided to get up there with them and build my home."

Lewis said working alongside the volunteers at the construction site in 2007 inspired her to help other women.

"And it also just gave me a scope to be able to pay it forward for other women and do the same thing over and over again," she said.

Since 2003, Atlanta Habitat's Women's Build has constructed 22 homes across 13 neighborhoods. The homeowner selected for this year's project will be announced next month, with construction scheduled for October and November.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Women's Build

Atlanta Habitat builds about 50 homes through its various programs each year, but Women's Build is the only project that raises enough money to cover its entire construction cost.

The organization said Women's Build has raised more than $2.5 million and brought together over 4,000 volunteers.

"I think they've already started the trend in bringing in the younger generation," said Chermaine Axam-Wilkins, the 2025 chair of Atlanta Habitat's Women's Build. "I think this year ... has really shown a lot of the technology and a lot of the innovation that they brought to us with social media and many of the other printed things, or many of the other outreach things that they've done. ... And I see that that the younger generation as being the foundation moving forward."

Lewis said having a stable home allowed her to start businesses, build her savings and own something of value that she can eventually pass down to her children and grandchildren.

"It's just empowering for women to work together and to support each other and to show that, 'Hey, I have your back, and I'm going to help you build this beautiful home that you can lay a foundation and grow in,'" Lewis said.

For Lewis and other participating homeowners, Women's Build provides more than a house. It offers a foundation for stability and a new path forward.