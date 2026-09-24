Atlanta Greek Festival shifts to drive-thru format during renovations

After 50 years of celebrating Greek food and culture, renovations are changing how the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation will hold its annual festival in Atlanta.

This year, the festival is becoming a drive-thru experience.

The drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, allowing visitors to buy grape leaves, moussaka and other Greek favorites.

"The takeaway from it is our hospitality," Father Christos Mara said. "Though we're not able to offer the festival on the grounds, the hospitality is still being shown through our Greek Feast Drive Thru."

CBS News Atlanta

Preorders are available, and proceeds will benefit the church.

"It's an opportunity for the cathedral and parishioners to share not only Greek foods from different parts of Greece, but the pastries as well," said Ginnie Roglin, a congregant who helps with the cooking. "Since we're not doing the big festival this year due to renovations on site, we hope people come by and drive by."

Mara said construction should be completed by next year, creating space for an even larger festival.