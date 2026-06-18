Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival to end early Thursday as heavy rain, flooding risk moves in

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta will operate on a shortened schedule Thursday as heavy rain and the threat of flooding move across North Georgia, according to event officials and the National Weather Service.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no guest entry allowed after 2 p.m., officials said. Ticket holders with GA+ and VIP access for Thursday will receive refunds, with details to be provided directly to guests.

The operational changes come as the National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flood Watch for much of North Georgia through early Saturday, warning of 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher totals possible.

CBS News Atlanta

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Jonathan Myers said the system moving across the region is bringing tropical moisture, increasing the risk for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

"We have a Flood Watch that's posted for us here in North Georgia," Myers said. "That's going to go all the way through early on Saturday."

Forecasters also warn of a low-end severe weather threat Thursday evening, including the possibility of isolated strong storms and a spin-up tornado between roughly 7 p.m. and midnight. Gusty winds and brief periods of heavier rain are also possible.

"Turn around, don't drown," Myers said, urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways.

The National Hurricane Center previously said the system weakened after briefly being classified as Tropical Storm Arthur, but said its moisture continues to spread heavy rain across parts of the Southeast.

While conditions are expected to improve after the system moves out early Friday morning, officials say Thursday's weather could still impact outdoor activities across metro Atlanta.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon, with breezier conditions and periods of heavy rain possible before skies begin to clear heading into the weekend.