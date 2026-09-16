Atlanta family begging for answers in 2022 cold case murder of Georgia State student

The family of a Georgia State University student killed at an Atlanta apartment complex is asking the public for help bringing his killer to justice.

On Dec. 28, 2022, officers were called to the Hills at Greenbriar apartments on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW after receiving reports of a person shot. At the scene, they found an injured man, later identified as 19-year-old Malang Touray Jr., who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Touray to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries two days later.

At a press conference on Wednesday, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said that Touray's death is now considered a cold case.

While details about the situation remain limited, authorities say there appears to have been an altercation where Touray was assaulted that escalated into gunfire. Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Malang Touray Jr. was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex right after Christmas in 2022. Atlanta Police Department

Santeesh Crews-Williams, Touray's mother, says she has lived with the pain of her son's death for years.

"My son Malang Touray Jr. had his whole life ahead of him. He had dreams, people loved him, and a future that should have never been taken away from him," she said during the press conference.

At times while speaking, Crews-Williams was overcome with emotion. She said she has been left with questions and was asking for anyone who knows what happened to her son to speak up.

"My son deserves justice. His life matters. His story matters, and his mother, me, will not stop asking questions," Crews-Williams said, adding that no matter how long it takes, she will never stop fighting to find out who killed her son.

Santeesh Crews-Williams said she won't rest until she gets justice for her son. CBS News Atlanta

Touray's family said he had just finished his first semester at Georgia State University, where he was studying engineering, when the shooting happened.

The victim's aunt, Arnitra Hollman, said what she remembered most about Touray was his smile.

"Whenever he would call me on the phone, or whenever he would embrace me, he always had this big smile, and it would light up the room," Hollman said.

She said he loved his family, describing him as "a special young man."

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.