Atlanta expanding paid parental leave to 12 weeks for city employees

City of Atlanta employees will soon have access to one of the most comprehensive paid parental leave policies in Georgia following a unanimous vote by the Atlanta City Council.

Beginning in January, eligible city workers welcoming a new child, whether through birth, adoption, or foster care, will receive 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. The updated policy significantly expands previous allowances, strips away traditional "primary" and "secondary" caregiver distinctions, and grants both parents equal access to time off.

The push to modernize the city's leave policy gained momentum after an interaction between Atlanta City Council Member Matt Westmoreland and a local law enforcement officer.

"Talking to an officer whose wife was expecting, he mentioned to me that he was going to have two weeks off for paid leave and that just hit me," Westmoreland said.

The city councilman noted that the expanded policy is designed both to support working families and to serve as a recruitment and retention tool for municipal government.

"We want the city of Atlanta to set an example, to raise every child, to be an attractive place you want to come work with us," Westmoreland said. "I'm hopeful this piece accomplishes both of those goals."

Unlike policies that mandate time off immediately following a child's arrival, Atlanta's new framework provides parents the flexibility to distribute their 84 days of leave as needed throughout the year rather than taking them all at once.

"Parents appreciate the flexibility and being able to use those 12 weeks not necessarily all at the same time, but in concert with their partner or what works best for the development of their child," Westmoreland explained.

The policy also introduces critical protections for vulnerable family situations:

Inclusive Caregiver Designations: Removes distinctions between primary and secondary caregivers, ensuring equal leave regardless of gender or role.

Special Medical Circumstances: Extends coverage to parents whose newborns require extended care in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Compassionate Care: Provides full leave for parents experiencing a stillbirth.

Setting a statewide precedent

Family advocacy groups have praised the city's decision, calling it a vital step forward for public health and a model for local governments across Georgia.

Margaret Master, representing the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia, highlighted the crucial recovery and bonding window the policy protects.

"I think it's terrific, both the outcome of the policy, which will have a profound impact for moms and babies in the city who are employees, as well as the workplace," Master said. "It's also an example for other municipalities."

Master emphasized that the postpartum phase involves major physical and emotional transitions that standard short-term leave often fails to address.

"Giving birth is a profound experience, and there's a lot of health implications that need to be managed and followed up," Master said. "Space to be able to do that is critical. It's also space to bond with that sweet baby and figure out what that baby needs."

The 12-week paid parental leave policy officially takes effect for all eligible City of Atlanta staff on Jan. 1.