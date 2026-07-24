Atlanta empty nester turns family's homegrown tradition into city's 1st chai cafe

When Monica Sunny's three sons left for college, the quiet that settled over her home inspired an unexpected second act.

Instead of taking up a new hobby, Sunny turned a family tradition into a business. Nearly a decade after she began brewing chai in her kitchen for friends and neighbors, Sunny is now the owner of The Chai Box, an Atlanta café where she hopes every customer experiences the same sense of warmth and togetherness that defined her family's daily tea ritual.

"For years, chai was such a big part of our family," Sunny said. "I have fond memories of having chai with my parents when I moved from India to Atlanta in the 80s, having that chai time in a brand-new country. So, it just kept me grounded. And I wanted to instill that love of chai and family and togetherness in my kids."

After becoming an empty nester, Sunny realized she wasn't ready to let that tradition end.

She began making chai in her home kitchen and selling it to friends and neighbors. The small operation eventually outgrew her basement, leading her to open The Chai Box in Atlanta.

"My husband and I were empty nesters, and he's like, 'Well, this is your fourth baby,'" Sunny said.

Monica Sunny started making chai in her home kitchen and selling it to her friends and neighbors. CBS News Atlanta

The café specializes in handcrafted chai made from spices sourced overseas and blended in-house to stay true to traditional flavors.

Building the business has required long days, something Sunny jokes about with a sense of humor.

"I feel like I'm pulling double shifts at Dairy Queen every day like I did back when I was 15 years old," she said with a laugh.

The café has also become a family and community effort.

One of Sunny's sons designed the shop, and his first drawing hangs on the wall. She also hired the daughter of a longtime neighbor, pastry chef Amber, to create pastries that blend French techniques with Indian flavors, including a samosa croissant and a pistachio rose tart.

"I've known Miss Monica and her family since I was, like, 12. We were neighbors," Amber said. "When they said they were opening a café, I was like, 'Oh my God, this would be a dream to work with them' ... and play with the flavors of Indian culture."

Sunny still prepares the café's signature malai herself, while every detail of the experience is designed to make guests feel welcome.

"I tried her chai, and I loved it immediately," said Yasmeen Fareeduddin, a longtime customer. "And the real kicker was that my mom loved it, and my mother-in-law loved it. And so, when you get some pure, authentic Indian aunties and moms to love chai, you know, it's legit.

"Everything is intentional from how it feels and how it tastes," said Fareeduddin. "Wanting you to feel like you're at home was obviously there."

Other customers agree, saying that atmosphere and the chai keep them coming back.

"Just taking a minute to breathe and enjoy the warm hug that you get from chai," customer Alexandra Castellanos said. "I love that feeling."

For Sunny's sons, watching their mother build a successful business after raising her family has become a source of inspiration.

"Living with someone so hardworking to make their dream come true inspires me and my brothers to work harder in our life because it shows that actually life is achievable," said Ian Sunny.

His brother, Evan Sunny, said seeing customers embrace the café makes him appreciate his mother's work even more.

"We're very proud of our mom," Evan said. "You don't see behind the scenes how good of a mom she is. What makes it extra special is knowing that we come home, we have a tremendous mom waiting for us."

Ian hopes visitors leave with the same feeling his family experienced growing up.

"I hope they experience the homey feel that our mom's created through the business," he said. "That they can kind of feel the same love and experience that she gives everyone."

For Sunny, The Chai Box is an extension of the home she built around her family.

"When people come in here," she said, "they're coming into my house."

Today, that house serves chai and a sense of belonging to customers from across metro Atlanta.

The Chai Box will have a grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1963 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. There will be free chai and live music.