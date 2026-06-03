Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month after leading team to first place

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May.

The league announced the honor for the Dream's leading scorer Wednesday after she helped lead her team to a 5-2 record during the month and a first-place spot in the conference.

Gray was named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times during the 2025 season: for May, June, and August. This is her fourth honor in the last five eligible months.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream drives against A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

In May, Gray stepped up for the Dream, averaging 20.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the Eastern Conference in scoring during the month after a three-game stretch where she scored 25 points against the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces, 26 against the Dallas Wings, and 24 against the Minnesota Lynx.

The three-time WNBA All-Star scored 20 or more points in four of Atlanta's first seven games. Gray also reached two significant milestones during the month, moving into fifth place on the Dream's all-time assists list and becoming the 33rd player in WNBA history to record 1,000 career free throws made.

Gray has spent the last four seasons with the Dream after being drafted by the Wings in 2017. In addition to her Player of the Month achievements, she was named to the All-WNBA 1st Team in 2025. In 2017, she won the Rookie of the Year award and made the All-Rookie Team.