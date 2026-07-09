Atlanta Dream focus on fixing mistakes as they look to snap 5-game losing streak against Storm at home

The Atlanta Dream are looking to turn things around after hitting a rough patch this season with five consecutive losses.

The team will try to end that skid Thursday night when it faces the Seattle Storm at home in Atlanta.

During practice, CBS News Atlanta caught up with Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who said the team has struggled to find its rhythm during the losing streak.

Players spent extra time at the free throw line and working on shots around the basket Wednesday as they look for ways to break out of the slump.

Despite the recent struggles, Howard said the team's confidence remains intact.

"It's pride, the confidence that we have and what we can do as a team and individually," Howard said. "We know that we're so much better than what we're showing, and it's just a matter of going out and doing it."

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard speaks with reporters about the team's five-game losing streak and the work they are doing to regain their rhythm ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Storm. CBS News Atlanta

The Dream also recently received positive news despite the losing streak. Three players — Howard, Angel Reese and Allisha Gray — were selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled for later this month.

The selections came less than a week after the team did not have any players voted into the All-Star starting lineup, a result that left some players frustrated.

Howard said she believes the team's players have earned more recognition.

"I feel like we possibly could have had even more," Howard said. "From our team, and from this point forward, we should never have less than two. Me, Allisha and Angel have put in the work and earned the respect. We're making sure we show up every day."

The Dream will look to build on that confidence when they host the Storm Thursday night.