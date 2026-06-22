Atlanta Dream beat Toronto Tempo 94-87 for fourth straight win behind Rhyne Howard, Madina Okot

Rhyne Howard scored 20 points and Madina Okot turned in her most productive game of the season as the Atlanta Dream won their fourth straight game, defeating the Toronto Tempo 94-87 at State Farm Arena Monday night.

Howard knocked down five 3-pointers, while Okot provided a major spark off the bench with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Allisha Gray added 18 points, Angel Reese finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jordin Canada recorded 11 points and a game-high 13 assists as Atlanta continued its recent surge.

"We've been moving the ball, getting offensive rebounds, fast-break points, a little bit of everything," Howard said. "Being able to play at a fast and controlled pace has been helpful for us because that's when we're at our best."

Okot's performance was a career high and gave Atlanta a consistent scoring threat around the basket. The rookie repeatedly established deep position in the paint and finished before Toronto's defense could react.

Coach Karl Smesko said getting Okot the ball closer to the rim made all the difference.

"It was nice to see her get deeper catches, where she could just go finish and make one good move," Smesko said. "They start sending double teams. That's why you want to catch it deep, so you can score right away before the double team gets there."

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 22: Atlanta forward Madina Okot (11) drives to the basket during the WNBA game between the Toronto Tempo and the Atlanta Dream on June 22nd, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Howard said the Dream have confidence in Okot whenever she checks into the game.

"We throw her in and say, 'Go get a bucket,'" Howard said. "She's been doing a really good job of finishing before they get there. Kudos to her. We look forward to her continuing to build off this performance."

Atlanta controlled most of the game but had to withstand a push from Toronto in the second half.

Marina Mabrey scored a game-high 23 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a third-quarter run that trimmed Atlanta's lead and brought the Tempo within striking distance. The Dream responded with timely baskets and defensive stops to maintain control down the stretch.

"Toronto kept coming at us," Smesko said. "They had that nice run right out of halftime and made it a game. We were fortunate to kind of hang on and finish out and get the win."

Atlanta's ball movement continued to be one of the keys to its success. The Dream finished with 23 assists on 34 made field goals.

Smesko said Atlanta's pace, depth and willingness to share the ball have fueled the team's recent offensive success despite a demanding stretch of games.

"When they share the ball and move it and we get out in transition, I think we're as good as anybody in the league," Smesko said. "It's a lot to ask your players when it's one day off and then another game, over and over again, but I guess that's part of being among the best players in the world."

Isabelle Harrison added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Tempo, but the team ultimately could not overcome its 17 turnovers.

"We've been off to a good start," Smesko said. "But we know it's a long season. You have to stay motivated, stay focused and really make an effort to get better every opportunity you can."