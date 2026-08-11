Atlanta Democratic Socialists open first independent office in Little Five Points

Atlanta's Democratic Socialists now have a permanent office of their own.

The Atlanta chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America opened its first independent office Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Little Five Points Community Center, according to a social media post from the organization.

The chapter said it will use the office for political education, labor organizing, grassroots campaigns and membership development.

The space was dedicated as the Milt Tambor Organizing Center in memory of the chapter's founder. Tambor served as chapter chair from 2006 to 2017 and was a union member, educator and organizer, according to Atlanta DSA.

The organization said the office marks a major milestone after years of growth. It is accepting donations for furniture, appliances and other supplies.