Atlanta could tie 1957 heat record as northwest Georgia feels like 107 degrees

We are tracking more extreme heat across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team is tracking a new heat advisory in effect for Northwest Georgia from 1 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday.

CBS News Atlanta

This will include areas like Dalton, Calhoun and Rome.

Temperatures will feel like up to 107° during that time.

Most of Metro Atlanta is not included in the advisory, but temperatures will be hot. Temperatures will actually tie a record in Atlanta on Wednesday.

CBS News Atlanta

The record high for Atlanta on Wednesday is 97 degrees, set in 1957. The normal high is 87 degrees.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 97 degrees for Wednesday, which will be 10 degrees above the average and it will tie the record.

Rain chances will be low for the next couple of days.

CBS News Atlanta

Rain will increase for the end of the week and especially for the weekend.

CBS News Atlanta

It will not be a total washout, but rain could be a factor for the Georgia game in Athens.

Stay with the CBS Atlanta NEXT Weather team for the latest forecast.