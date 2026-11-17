The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the mayor's office to give veterans, active-duty service members and military families one place to turn for help finding city programs and other resources.

The resolution asks the mayor's office to create an Office of Veterans and Military Affairs or designate someone within city government to do that work. It calls for the city to have a dedicated point of contact in place by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2027.

Atlanta is home to more than 16,000 veterans, according to the council. City departments and community groups already offer support, but no single office coordinates those efforts. The proposed office would help connect people with existing services, including housing and job assistance, and work with the Atlanta Commission on Veterans Affairs and Fulton County Veterans Empowerment Commission.

"Whether we have a physical office or someone who's designated to do that work, we want to make sure that this office is meeting veterans where they are," said Councilmember Jason Dozier, who introduced the resolution.

The council's Finance/Executive Committee advanced the measure Nov. 10, a day before Veterans Day.