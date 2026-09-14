Atlanta City Council shelves proposal to give Peachtree Circle area historic district status

A question the residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are asking: Who should decide what happens to the house next door?

The answers have divided one of the city's oldest neighborhoods and shelved a proposal to give part of Ansley Park historic protections.

On Tuesday, Atlanta's City Council voted 11-4 to indefinitely shelve the Peachtree Circle Historic District proposal.

Along Peachtree Circle, some homes date back generations while others are new.

"Atlanta always has had the reputation of tearing things down, and I don't think anything around here should continue to be torn down and have a new house put up," said Merrilee Hansen.

She told CBS News Atlanta the homes are part of what makes the neighborhood worth protecting.

"When all these people came for the World Cup, I told them to come back here. I said, 'Go back and see this fabulous neighborhood that was built in the '20s and '30s by some very famous architects,'" Hansen said.

Ten-year neighborhood resident Richard Dicharry sees it differently.

He shared his concerns about the proposed historic district with Atlanta City Council Member Alex Wan.

"I respect the beauty of these older homes that look as nice as they do. At the same time, the whole neighborhood is filled with multiple-family dwellings and new construction," said Dicharry.

Dicharry said he is not against preservation, but just doesn't think every property should be treated equally.

"I told him that I think the ones, if they truly have historic value, should be designated historic, as each owner could do, but that I want the neighborhood to remain young and dynamic with young families and people invested in the neighborhood," he said.

There is no timeline for when or if Atlanta's City Council will revisit the proposal.