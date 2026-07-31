Atlanta charter school teacher puts finishing touches on classroom ahead of new year

While some local districts have already kicked off the new school year, the majority of metro Atlanta students are preparing to head back to class next week.

With the clock ticking toward the first bell, thousands of teachers across the region are spending their final days of summer prepping classrooms, organizing supplies, and getting ready to welcome the next batch of bright young minds.

At Centennial Academy, Dr. Jennifer Rich spent part of her day putting the finishing touches on her room before students arrive.

"So this is our last weekend, and we are still prepping," Rich said. "We're excited to meet all the new faces... We're putting things together, we're getting things ready. As you can see, my room is semi-ready."

From bright bulletin boards to bustling bookshelves, every detail is intentional. For Rich, setting the right physical environment is key to establishing a positive tone for the entire school year.

"My theme is somewhat smiling and happy because you want them to know how to come in with joy," she said.

As a 21-year teaching veteran hailing from a family full of educators, Rich has found her sweet spot in the second grade.

"I feel like it's one of those grade levels where the students are a little more independent," Rich said. "They can kind of do a lot more on their own, but they also want to learn more. They also want to ask more questions."

Centennial Academy's Dr. Jennifer Rich has been a teacher for 21 years. CBS News Atlanta

For her, teaching is a calling.

"It's a heart ministry, so I feel like it's a purpose life for myself," she said.

Rich aims to build a classroom culture that extends well beyond standard academics. Her goal for the upcoming year is to construct a space that builds character, boosts student confidence, and fosters a strong sense of community.

With her greeting letters placed on desks and lesson plans cued up on the whiteboard, she is ready to welcome her new class.

For students feeling a bit nervous about the first day, Rich offers a reassuring reminder.

"Teachers across the metro area are eager, prepared, and ready to welcome their students back with open arms," she said.