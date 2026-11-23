Not long after completing Findley Plaza, the City of Atlanta broke ground on the Euclid Avenue Safe Street project on Friday morning.

Officials with the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation said the Euclid Avenue Safe Street Project aims to improve walkability and calm traffic all while keeping the character and energy that define Little Five Points.

Owen Cotthaus owns Milo Supply on Euclid Avenue, just off Findley Plaza in Little Five Points. He's excited about the upcoming project, but he also has his reservations.

"On one hand, it's exciting because it's going to be cool when it's done and hopefully it is safer and easier to move around," Cotthaus said. "But at the same time, we're dreading construction, road closures, parking issues."

The project runs along Euclid Avenue from Moreland Avenue to Austin Avenue.

According to ATLDOT, the project's planned improvements include widened sidewalks, ADA-compliant crossings and curb ramps, new street trees and landscaping, upgraded stormwater infrastructure, safer pedestrian crossings, traffic-calming bulb-outs, enhanced bike accommodations, and more organized curbside parking and loading areas.

"I think that it's overdue," Cotthaus said. "You know this neighborhood is inherently rough around the edges. It's part of what makes people love it so much. But I think it'll be good once it's done for sure."

The new project aims to improve Euclid Avenue with wider sidewalks, curb ramps, safer crossings, and more. CBS News Atlanta

Ahead of construction, the Little 5 Points Alliance said it has been working with the city to make sure the project doesn't negatively impact nearby businesses.

"For example, we made sure that the project did not interfere in any way with the Little 5 Points Halloween festival," said Little 5 Points Executive Director Lauren Welsh. "And then we also required that all businesses will be able to remain open and will have ADA access whenever their businesses are open."

On traffic impacts during construction, Welsh said there shouldn't be any significant disruptions.

"That is a requirement of this project," Welsh said. "Again, it's not shutting down all of Euclid Avenue for days, weeks, or months or anything like that. It is a phased-in project, piece by piece."

Welsh said both Findley Plaza and Euclid Avenue are transformational projects for Little Five Points.

"We have not seen improvements like this in decades," Welsh said. "And it's always a little scary to see change, but our goal is to create improvements that bring people into the legacy and identity of Little Five Points, not to change Little Five Points as a place."

ATLDOT's website says construction is expected to be completed in June 2027.