Atlanta Braves kick off 7-game homestand with new food, giveaways and player-designed gear

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Tuesday for the start of a seven-game homestand, and fans will find plenty happening beyond the baseball.

The Braves open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night before hosting the Colorado Rockies for three games and the San Francisco Giants for a makeup game Monday.

First pitch for all three Dodgers games is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Braves are launching a three-day fan appreciation flash sale Tuesday. The team says fans can save up to 40% on tickets to its remaining 16 home games.

"We've got a fan appreciation flash sale so you can get tickets to these remaining 16 games for up to 40% off," Jori Palmer with the Braves said. "And that's just a way for us to say thank you to our fans for sticking with us all season long."

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The homestand also includes several special events.

Thursday features a Harry Potter specialty ticket package, while Friday's HBCU Night includes a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy and marching band performances.

Saturday is Hunting and Fishing Night, featuring interactive activities from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Palmer said those activities include inflatable archery and a large aquarium featuring fish species found in Georgia.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates Saturday will also receive a Chipper Jones Realtree camo replica Braves jersey.

The visiting teams are also influencing what's being served at Truist Park.

The Braves create series-inspired dishes using flavors and ingredients associated with the visiting team's region.

For the Dodgers series, fans can try elote, or Mexican street corn, served with blue tortilla chips.

When the Rockies arrive, the menu will include an elk burger with smoked cherry cheese, caramelized onions and huckleberry barbecue sauce.

"Every series we come up with a series-inspired dish," Jaco Dreyer with the Braves said. "We try to think about ingredients that you can find locally in that region of the country."

Fans looking for something sweet can also find Peach Dingers, made with Georgia peaches and bourbon. The filling is wrapped in a wonton wrapper, fried and finished with caramel and powdered sugar.

The Braves are also introducing new player-designed merchandise.

Ronald Acuña Jr. helped design two new hats that reflect two places he calls home.

One is inspired by Acuña's native Venezuela and features a sunset and palm trees. The other honors Atlanta with the city's skyline and a peach.

The hats become available Tuesday exclusively at Threads at Truist Park.

"Some of our Braves players are very into fashion," Alyse Spaide with the Braves said. "They have that personal style off the field that they kind of want to be able to express to fans as well."

Three additional hats designed by Braves legend Chipper Jones are scheduled to arrive at Threads Friday. The designs reflect Jones' love of the outdoors and include details tied to his playing career.

The new food, merchandise and promotions arrive as the Braves begin seven consecutive games at Truist Park through Monday.