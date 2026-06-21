Atlanta Beltline Fest brings World Cup excitement, music and culture to Pittsburgh Yards

As FIFA World Cup excitement spreads across metro Atlanta, hundreds of residents and visitors gathered at Pittsburgh Yards this weekend for the inaugural Atlanta Beltline Fest, a celebration blending global soccer culture with the city's local flavor.

The two-day event, held Saturday and Sunday along the Atlanta Beltline, features live World Cup match screenings, food and retail vendors, cultural performances, family-friendly activities and international exhibits aimed at showcasing the diversity of Atlanta and the global reach of the tournament.

"This is Atlanta Beltline Fest. We are celebrating the World Cup that's in Atlanta," event coordinator Crystal Odom said. "It is a community music festival. We want everybody to come out. We have a kid zone, we have vendor markets, we have performances, and we are showing a match today."

Event coordinator Crystal Odom spoke with CBS News Atlanta about Atlanta Beltline Fest. CBS News Atlanta

Organizers said the festival was created specifically to coincide with the World Cup and provide a community-centered gathering place for fans and families.

Attendees can enjoy food trucks, merchant vendors, youth soccer activities, jersey customizations and cultural exhibits representing countries from around the world. Organizers said consular representatives from countries including Argentina, South Africa and Haiti participated in the event's international showcase as well.

The festival also features live entertainment, including a scheduled appearance by rapper Busta Rhymes on Sunday evening, according to its website.

Organizers said Pittsburgh Yards was a natural fit for the celebration because of its connection to the Atlanta Beltline and accessibility for visitors arriving by bike or on foot.

"This is amazing because we are right off the Beltline," Odom said. "We're really encouraging people to come. We have a bike valet, so you can ride your bike on the Beltline, come park it, enjoy the festival and really have a good time."

The event comes as Atlanta continues its role as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup, with local leaders and organizations using the tournament as an opportunity to showcase the city's culture, neighborhoods and international connections.

For many attendees, Atlanta Beltline Fest offers a preview of the energy organizers hope will define the city throughout the World Cup and beyond.