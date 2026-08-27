Atlanta bar raises money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library with tribute cocktails

Tributes to Dolly Parton continued Wednesday evening at Jolene Jolene in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood.

Jolene Jolene hosted "Dolly Hour," featuring Dirt Road Martinis made with vodka, unsweetened iced tea and pickled vegetable brine.

"I Googled what her favorite drink was, and it was this Dirt Road Martini, which is just hilarious because it's so simple, it packs a punch, and it's just like Dolly, you know?" said Jolene Jolene owner Chelsea Fishman.

The bar donated 100% of the proceeds from every Dirt Road Martini sold during Dolly Hour to Parton's Imagination Library.

Fishman said the Jolene Jolene community loves serving and caring for others.

"It only makes sense that when we decided to do this, what we're calling Dolly Hour from 5 to 9, where 100% of the proceeds are going to Dolly's Imagination Library, we knew that our community would be on board," Fishman said.

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Fishman said she named the bar after her cat, Jolene, who was named after Parton's hit song "Jolene."

"Honestly, I always had a dream that Dolly would come here," Fishman said. "So, yeah, I mean, the news was heartbreaking, and she felt like someone who was going to live forever."

Atlanta resident Stephanie DiLorio honored Parton by wearing a sequin dress to Dolly Hour.

"I love her confidence, and I love her connection to joy," DiLorio said. "She's just so sparkly, like this dress, and really, really happy and really, really kind."

Like so many others, DiLorio said she is going to miss Parton.

"I knew she wouldn't be here forever, but I just maybe wasn't expecting it and wasn't ready for it," DiLorio said.

Jolene Jolene honored Parton's legacy by giving back and bringing people together.