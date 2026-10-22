Atlanta artists move into former CNN Center with plans to bring more art downtown

A new creative space inside the former CNN Center is bringing together five Atlanta artists with a mission to expand public art and cultural experiences across downtown.

CTR Culture Studios is a creative incubator offering local artists affordable studio space, access to digital media resources and opportunities to collaborate with other creative professionals. The program also aims to connect artists with the community through public art, exhibitions, performances and workshops.

The initiative was funded by CP Group, the owner of the former CNN Center, and Downtown Atlanta Inc., in partnership with ASHA Advisory, The Creatives Project and Fulton County's Public Art Futures Lab.

Alex Frankcombe, director of arts and activations for Downtown Atlanta Inc., said conversations about the project began roughly two years ago. The plans started taking shape toward the end of 2025, but the launch was delayed until after the FIFA World Cup.

Organizers selected the inaugural artists through an application process that considered their professional experience, proposed projects and ability to collaborate with other creative professionals.

"We wanted to provide a space for artists to collaborate, mingle," Frankcombe said. "We have folks who are musicians, we have people in the multimedia arts, we have visual artists all kind of working together in this one space."

The five inaugural artists are:

Carlita Scarboro-Vazquez: An interdisciplinary artist who combines photography, artificial intelligence, projection mapping and other technologies to explore identity, history and culture.

An interdisciplinary artist who combines photography, artificial intelligence, projection mapping and other technologies to explore identity, history and culture. George F. Baker III: An Atlanta muralist and illustrator known for his colorful artwork and smiling characters.

An Atlanta muralist and illustrator known for his colorful artwork and smiling characters. Grace Kisa: A multidisciplinary artist who creates sculptures, paintings, photography and mixed-media artwork exploring identity and cultural experiences.

A multidisciplinary artist who creates sculptures, paintings, photography and mixed-media artwork exploring identity and cultural experiences. Jordan Young: A multimedia artist who combines music, photography, lighting and interactive technology to create visual experiences.

A multimedia artist who combines music, photography, lighting and interactive technology to create visual experiences. Sunghee Lee: A musician and performance artist who specializes in the haegeum, a traditional Korean instrument with two strings.

Each artist will participate in a yearlong residency, with access to private and shared studio space.

For Baker, who previously worked from a studio inside his home, the opportunity represents a new chapter in his artistic career.

"This is gonna be the place where I create magic," Baker said. "This is gonna be the place where I can kinda bring the things that are in my head outside into the real world."

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Kisa also spent much of her career working from home. She said being surrounded by artists with different creative backgrounds offers a new source of inspiration.

"People bring their energy with them when you're sharing space," Kisa said. "So that excitement is contagious and helps create the opportunity for cross pollination."

The studios are also home to other creative organizations, including the ATL Arts Collective, an arts and culture podcast produced by longtime Atlanta broadcaster Kim Drobes.

Drobes said the new facility has allowed her team to expand beyond audio production and begin recording video interviews with local artists.

"Now we're not just producing the podcast for audio, we're also doing a video show for YouTube where people can see what the artists are talking about when they're describing their work," Drobes said.

Beyond providing workspace, CTR Culture Studios is designed to increase public engagement with Atlanta's arts community.

The residency program calls for at least two public-facing programs and one individual presentation or activation each year. Those activities could include exhibitions, workshops, performances and other creative experiences throughout downtown.

Frankcombe hopes the initiative will help make art a more recognizable part of downtown Atlanta's identity while giving local artists additional opportunities to grow.

"We want downtown to feel like art and culture is part of its DNA," Frankcombe said.

Organizers also hope the studios will continue the former CNN Center's history of storytelling, allowing a new generation of Atlanta artists to share their stories through different creative mediums.