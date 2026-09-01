Atlanta airport predicts busier Labor Day travel period with 2.3 million passengers

Labor Day travel is expected to bring another surge of passengers to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

About 2.3 million travelers are projected to pass through ATL from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to the airport. Officials said that would be a 1% increase from last year's holiday travel period.

Friday, Sept. 4, is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 335,000 passengers passing through the airport.

The world's busiest airport is urging domestic passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure. International travelers should arrive at least three hours early.

Travelers should also allow additional time for parking, drop-offs and pickups. ATL's website provides live parking availability and security checkpoint wait times.

Delta signage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, March 20, 2026. Travelers have encountered long lines snaking through terminals during the partial government shutdown, prompting airports to warn passengers to show up hours before their flight. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Passengers should check directly with their airlines for flight status, gate assignments and baggage rules before leaving for the airport.

Airport officials are also reminding travelers to inspect their luggage before arriving. Firearms must be unloaded, properly secured and placed only in checked baggage. The Transportation Security Administration provides a searchable list of permitted and prohibited items on its "What Can I Bring?" page.

ATL projected more than 2.3 million passengers during its 2025 Labor Day travel period, which ran from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3. The airport expected nearly 325,000 passengers on the busiest day, Saturday, Aug. 30.

This year's peak-day forecast is more than 10,000 passengers higher than the 2025 projection.