Atlanta airport expecting heavy crowds during busy Independence Day travel period

Officials at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta are warning travelers to be prepared for crowds during the Independence Day travel period.

More than 4 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Friday, June 26, to Tuesday, July 7.

Friday is projected to be the busiest day of the holiday period, with more than 370,000 passengers traveling through the airport. Other busy days include July 5 and 6, which are expected to see more than 358,000 and 356,000 passengers, respectively.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials say passengers should arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before their scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. If you require wheelchair assistance or have ADA requirements, it's recommended that you add another 30 minutes.

People wait in a long security line at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 22, 2026. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Due to recent regulations, all passengers 18 years old and older must have a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or other identification to get through security checkpoints.

The airport says green-vested customer service representatives will be on hand to provide travelers with answers, directions, and tips.