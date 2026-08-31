Atlanta actor and singer reflects on impact Dolly Parton had on him during filming of "Joyful Noise"

As tributes continue to pour in after the loss of music icon Dolly Parton, an Atlanta artist is reflecting on the lasting impact the beloved entertainer had on his life and career.

Ivan Kelley Jr., an Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, and actor, shared screen time with Parton in the musical film "Joyful Noise," which also starred Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer.

Kelley and other children on set hoped working on the movie might land them tickets to Dollywood. But he walked away with something far more valuable: unforgettable memories and personal encouragement from the country music legend.

"The first thing she said was, 'Boy, you know you can sing!'" Kelley recalled.

Much of the film was shot around metro Atlanta. Kelley was just 13 years old and was cast as a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Tears Children's Choir in the musical. Kelley quickly became a breakout talent with his standout musical performances.

Actor and singer Ivan Kelley Jr. said Dolly Parton's warmth made an indelible impression on him while working on "Joyful Noise." CBS News Atlanta

The child actor said he played many roles before appearing in "Joyful Noise," including playing a young Michael Jackson. He was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for his acting career. Kelley says after his daytime appearance, Warner Brothers called about an upcoming musical.

"I had no idea it would involve Dolly, Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer," he said.

He remembered the moment director Todd Graff brought Parton to his trailer on set.

"I hear knocking on the door. Todd Graff, which is the director of the movie, he said, 'I got a surprise for you,'" Kelley said. "She came in, and it was just like … it was like the most exciting thing that I could probably ever try to explain. You felt the love come out of her."

Dolly Parton attends the "Joyful Noise" Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Jan. 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

For a young artist finding his voice, Parton's warmth made an indelible impression.

"It builds your confidence a lot, especially for someone like that to come and give you that type of compliment," Kelley said. "Her being the type of star that she is, and she still took the time out to come and give me some words of encouragement and advice, it said a lot about her."

While Kelley has a catalog of Parton's films and music to look back on, he says he'll miss her presence most.

"Her energy. Her energy, the way that she brightened up a room when she comes in, the way that everybody loved her. Nobody had any bad things to say about her," Kelley said.

Today, Kelley carries those lessons with him into his own creative career, striving to bring that same uplifting energy and spirit to every project he takes on. He is currently working on several new gospel tracks that he is excited to release.