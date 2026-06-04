ATL Spoke debuts as Atlanta's first autonomous shuttle, connecting West End MARTA to Beltline

You can now hop on Atlanta's first self-driving public transit shuttle.

ATL Spoke soft-launched along the Southwest Beltline, giving riders their first chance to try the free service before its official launch Friday.

The autonomous shuttles will provide free rides between the West End MARTA Station and the Southwest Beltline near Lee + White.

It's a route creators say helps solve a "last mile" transportation challenge for people trying to access restaurants, stores, and entertainment without driving.

Atlanta Beltline owns and oversees the program, while the company Beep provides and operates the shuttles.

For some people who frequent the Betline, such as Declan Falconer, that extra connection is a welcome addition.

"Restaurants, entertainment venues and use those venues of more than a mile or two miles away," said Falconer. "You can't get to those places on the Beltline because it's too far to walk and walk back, so some transportation option for the Beltline would be a great thing. Walking is free so transportation should be free."

Still, Falconer references the ongoing conversation about the safety and efficacy of relatively new self-driving vehicles.

"This whole self-driving thing, it's just a matter of data collection, and I do believe that you're going to have to get enough data to ensure that all of the situations that the vehicle may get into, the vehicle understands and knows the response to them," said Falconer.

ATL Spoke operates from noon to 10 p.m. with extended hours during the FIFA World Cup.

ATL SPOKE is already operating before the official launch on Friday.