Athens brewery supporting Sapelo Island's Gullah-Geechee people with special spirit

Businesses in metro Atlanta and Athens, along with the University of Georgia, are coming together to support Sapelo Island—home of the Gullah-Geechee people.

Creature Comforts Brewing, out of Athens, has developed the Sapelo Aperitivo using the sour orange that only grows on Sapelo Island.

A percentage of the sales from the liquor will go toward Save Our Legacy Ourself, a nonprofit aimed at preserving the heritage and land of the Gullah-Geechee people of Sapelo Island off the Georgia coast.

Creature Comforts Brewing Sapelo Aperitivo using the sour orange that only grows on Sapelo Island. CBS News Atlanta

Decatur's Kimball House restaurant will now only be serving Sapelo Aperitivo instead of Aperol or other orange liquors to support SOLO. The restaurant already heavily relies on locally or Georgia-sourced foods, including Georgia oysters.

Kimball House and Creature Comforts celebrated Sapelo Island and the expansion of the sour orange grove at an event Tuesday night in Decatur.

"So grateful all of you chose to come out here in the rain to celebrate with us," Creature Comfort's Fenwick Broyard told the crowd.

The sour orange SOLO is working to bring back was first brought to Georgia in the 1700s.

Only six trees are currently growing on the island, but there are 100 saplings in a greenhouse that will be planted.