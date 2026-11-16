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AT&T offering $10,000 reward for fugitive wanted for South Fulton cellphone tower theft, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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South Fulton police are searching for a man believed to be connected with a theft at an AT&T cellphone tower.

Authorities say 37-year-old Brandon Chambers is wanted as a fugitive from justice.

According to investigators, Chambers is also a person of interest in the theft of telecommunications equipment from a cellphone tower in the city on Nov. 11. More details about the theft have not been released at this time.

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Police say the public should not try to approach Robert Chambers. City of South Fulton Police Department

AT&T is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to Chambers' arrest and conviction in connection with the case.

If you see Chambers, do not approach him or attempt to apprehend him, police say. Instead, call 911 or the City of South Fulton Police Department immediately.

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