At Atlanta Hawks' Lady Ballers Summer Camp, young girls learn basketball and life skills

At the Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Summer Camp, girls worked on their game and found out basketball can be about much more than scoring points.

CBS News Atlanta followed 9-year-old Skylar Peoples on her summer camp journey this year.

Peoples has big dreams, and Lady Ballers are helping her achieve them.

"I like the WNBA, and I want to be in it," Peoples said.

For her, basketball is not just a game.

"It makes me feel happy. It's my favorite hobby. I just love spending time with my friends, having fun, and getting better," said Skylar.

Nine-year-old Skylar Peoples loves basketball. CBS News Atlanta

That's exactly what the Lady Ballers camp is built around.

There are drills and competitions, but the person in charge of it all says the bigger lessons happen between the baskets.

"It's important for the girls to connect with each other in a social setting like this, and they're learning to work together and have leadership skills, and time management, all the things that you carry with you throughout your life," said Chris Jacobs, the senior director of the Hawks Basketball Academy.

From learning how to move on the court to learning how to support each other off of it, the camp is giving girls like Peoples more than skills.

Beyond basketball drills, campers also took part in programming designed to strengthen their confidence and well-being.

Google employees led a mindfulness and meditation station where girls practiced guided breathing and visualization techniques to improve focus, manage stress, and support their mental wellness.

The day also featured a panel discussion, "Beyond the Court: How AI and Inclusivity Are Changing the Game," bringing together women leaders from Google and the Atlanta Hawks.

Panelists shared how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of sports and business.

This was the fifth year of the Lady Baller Summer Hoops Fest hosted by the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy. This year's Lady Ballers camp took place at Sutton Middle School and hosted over 130 girls aged 8 to 15.

You can learn more about the Lady Ballers Summer Camp here.