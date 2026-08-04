As Georgia children go back to school, the FBI is warning parents about new online risks

As Georgia students head back to school, they're not just reconnecting with classmates in the hallways. They're reconnecting online, too.

From Snapchat and Instagram to Discord, online games and group chats, children are spending more time communicating through screens. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says those same connections can also create opportunities for online predators, making digital safety an important back-to-school conversation for families.

One of the bureau's biggest concerns is sextortion — a crime in which predators manipulate or coerce children into sending explicit images, then threaten to share those images unless the child sends more or pays money.

"It often starts with what seems like an innocent interaction," said Joe Zadik, supervisory special agent with the FBI. "We see this happening through online gaming platforms, social media, messaging apps — a variety of means that minors are contacted."

Investigators say what begins as a follow request, friend request or casual conversation can quickly become sexual before turning into blackmail.

"Sextortion in many ways relies on fear," Zadik said. "Fear of shame, not wanting people to know they've fallen victim, or the risk of others receiving their sexually explicit images."

For metro Atlanta mother of three Elena Surratt, online safety begins long before a child creates a social media account.

"I think for me it was important to create alternatives for social media," Surratt said.

She started a girls' book club for children ages 6 to 9, hoping to encourage friendships and real-world activities during the years when many children first become interested in social media and online communication.

The FBI says parents can also reduce risk by taking a few practical steps:

Keep phones out of children's bedrooms overnight.

Don't allow cell phones in bathrooms, where children may be tempted to take private photos.

Use parental controls to manage apps and screen time.

Know who your child is communicating with, including through online games.

Delay introducing children to social media as long as possible.

Keep communication open so children feel comfortable asking for help before a situation escalates.

Law enforcement also urges parents to think carefully before posting photos of their children online.

Back-to-school pictures may seem harmless, but they can unintentionally reveal identifying information, such as a child's full name, school, teacher, bus number or daily routine.

"Things such as your kid's full name, their age, their teacher's name — those things you'll see in back-to-school photos are all things that online predators can use to learn more about your child," Zadik said.

Surratt, who creates content on social media, says she has chosen not to show her children's faces or identify them online.

"I don't show my children's faces or say their names directly," she said. "If anything, you see a side profile or the back of their heads."

She believes parents have the greatest influence on their children's online habits.

"We are their first teachers," Surratt said.

Experts say no app or privacy setting can replace an ongoing conversation between parents and children. Creating an environment where kids feel safe reporting uncomfortable online interactions may be the strongest protection of all.

If you believe your child has been targeted online, the FBI advises parents not to delete messages, photos or other communications. Instead, preserve the evidence and contact law enforcement immediately.