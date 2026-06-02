Artists celebrating Atlanta culture through murals ahead of FIFA World Cup

The streets of Downtown Atlanta are coming alive with color as artists add murals ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The City of Atlanta's Office of Cultural Affairs had a goal of commissioning 10 murals before the World Cup. They exceeded that goal with 11 pieces, plus four more through partnerships with other organizations. The murals are funded through the Bridges, Tunnels, and Walls: Moving Atlanta Forward Bond.

One of those works is the Stitch City mural on the Forsyth Street Bridge by the Five Points MARTA station.

"It's supposed to represent all of the different neighborhoods in Atlanta and how we are all kind of pieced together, kind of like pieces of a quilt," said artist Rory Hawkins.

Hawkins, who professionally goes by Catlanta, is behind the piece and wanted to incorporate signatures of the city, such as nods to Coca-Cola and the Olympic rings, as well as hidden gems.

"With this being right outside Five Points Station, I thought about this being the first thing they see coming to the city, so I kind of wanted to highlight things that make us unique," said Hawkins.

Rory Hawkins and other artists are working on murals celebrating Atlanta's history and culture ahead of the FIFA World Cup. CBS News Atlanta

The Together for Downtown campaign had hundreds of volunteers paint murals earlier in the week near the Fulton County Government Center. The nonprofit Living Walls also has new pieces up.

"Georgia, the state in general, ranks almost last or dead last in arts funding in the entire nation, so I think when we have the opportunity to show the culture and community that is able to thrive in those conditions, it's really important," said Hawkins.

He's recruited other artists, including Sonia Sayani, to help him with the project.

"Everybody passing by every minute is like, 'This is beautiful! We need more of this,'" Sayani said.

Hawkins hopes to finish the mural by the end of the week, so it is ready for the start of the World Cup celebrations.