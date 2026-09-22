Artist returns to City of Hope Atlanta to thank former doctor through chalk art

Nearly three years after a health scare brought her to City of Hope Atlanta searching for answers, artist Lata Fields returned to the cancer center for a different reason: to say thank you.

Fields was among the artists participating in City of Hope's Healing Power of Hope and Art event during Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month. Her subject was Dr. Natalie Godbee, the gynecologic oncologist who treated her during a frightening period of uncertainty.

Fields said she had experienced abdominal pain for about a year before her gynecologist noticed something suspicious and referred her to City of Hope.

"I was suffering with abdominal pain for a year," Fields said. "Finally, after a year, I got the referral for City of Hope."

Fields had not been diagnosed with cancer, but she said the possibility was frightening. She and her husband were both self-employed, their daughter was in college, and Fields worried about how a serious diagnosis could affect her health, work and finances.

"Me and my husband both are self-employed," Fields said. "My daughter's in college, and the bills, and the health, and work everything."

Fields eventually underwent surgery. The results showed the finding was benign.

"Thank God that everything was benign," Fields said.

She credits Godbee with helping her through the uncertainty.

"She took care of me really well and that gave me hope," Fields said.

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Nearly three years later, Fields returned to City of Hope with chalk in hand. She created a portrait of Godbee surrounded by teal birds and blue flowers. Teal is associated with Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

"City of Hope is a special place for me because I was a patient here a couple of years ago," Fields said. "I got well here."

The artwork also brought Fields and Godbee back together after years apart.

"It's like a full circle," Godbee said. "It's been some years since we've seen each other, and I follow Lata on Instagram, all her beautiful artwork."

As Godbee studied the portrait, one small detail caught her attention.

"She got my pearl earrings," Godbee said.

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For Fields, chalk is especially fitting because the artwork is temporary. She describes it as "ephemeral art," something meant to be appreciated while it lasts.

"It's like a sunset," Fields said. "Every sunset is beautiful, and every sunset is different."

The chalk may eventually disappear, but Fields said the gratitude behind the portrait remains.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cervical cancer is the only gynecologic cancer with a recommended screening test. The agency encourages women to know what is normal for their bodies and speak with a health care provider about concerning changes.