Arthritis Foundation opens newly renovated Midtown Atlanta headquarters to reach more people

The Arthritis Foundation welcomed the community into its newly renovated Midtown Atlanta headquarters on Thursday.

Foundation leaders highlighted how the upgraded space will help expand education, advocacy, and support for people living with arthritis.

According to the foundation, nearly 200,000 people in Fulton County have been diagnosed with some form of arthritis, while an estimated 60 million Americans are living with doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

President and CEO Steven Taylor said many more people may be living with the condition without realizing it.

"With 60 million in the U.S. with doctor-diagnosed arthritis, we know that there is another 30 to 40 million that are undiagnosed. Most of that comes down to making sure that patients talk to their primary care physician about aches and pains that they might be having," Taylor said.

The renovated headquarters features new technology, including the Jane Wyman Studio, which leaders say allows the foundation to create more educational content and reach more people with information about arthritis research, treatment options, and available resources.

"We will be able to capture videos and stories that will be able to share nationwide, including throughout Georgia, to be able to make a difference for those that live with arthritis," Taylor said.

The studio is named after Jane Wyman, the late Oscar-winning actress who supported the Arthritis Foundation and helped raise millions of dollars for the organization. Taylor said Wyman also lived with rheumatoid arthritis, so it was fitting to name the studio after her.

"The most important part is the educational content we will be able to create out of there. Our video podcast that will help educate and inform people about how to live with arthritis but also to make better choices while they live with arthritis as well," he explained.

He said some people often think of the disease as one that only impacts elderly individuals.

"It affects children, and there are 300,000 children in the U.S. that are diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. There are young people with Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis," He said. "I have gout, so the diseases go across the spectrum. We don't want people just to think it is just their grandmother's disease."

Vanessa Manley, executive director of Atlanta's Mayor's Office of Constituent Services, has been living with osteoarthritis for years.

"I have suffered from osteoarthritis for almost over a decade as a former professional dancer and athlete. It has been a part of my story, but it does not define my future," said Manley.

She shared her story about how arthritis impacts her work and family life as she prepares for knee surgery.

"Always having challenges moving around with my mobility. A lot of people in my age bracket sort of suffer in silence but I am looking at being on the other side of this very soon," she said.

Manley is optimistic as she looks forward to her upcoming surgery.

"I am expecting to have about a six-week recovery time, and for someone who is a mom - I work a full-time job - it can sometimes be a little bit overwhelming but I know this is the best decision for me and my family," she said.

She shared an encouraging message with others battling various arthritis-related diseases.

"Figure out what works well for you and consider getting your first, second, or even third opinion just to be sure you are making the correct choices for your future and your comfort levels," she said.

Manley said she knows all too well the challenges the disease can cause day to day.

"Some of the simplest tasks that people take for granted are a challenge, but I do believe the Arthritis Foundation is one that can help us have a better quality of life, and this brings hope to so many people," she said.