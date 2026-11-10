Army Corps plans to increase releases as Lake Lanier deals with drought conditions, lower water levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to increase water releases from Georgia's Buford Dam to help counteract drought conditions in parts of the state.

The federal agency said the long-lasting dry conditions in the area triggered drought operations near the start of November, and that the dam's increased releases will help address worsening conditions due to the lack of rain.

"As prescribed in the Water Control Manual, Buford Dam has been making minimum daily releases for drinking water intakes, wastewater effluent dilution, and industrial cooling in support of the metro-Atlanta area. These releases will now have to increase," the Army Corps said.

Earlier this fall, Lake Lanier Association President Clyde Morris said the lake started the year in a serious drought and has not received the rainfall needed to give it relief. Historically, the lake should see around 36 inches of rain from January to August, but saw slightly less than 28 inches. Over the last 25 months, Clyde said the lake has seen a cumulative deficit of more than 19 inches, or 17% below normal.

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"What we have experienced over the past two years can reasonably be viewed as a prolonged drought-like pattern interrupted by a few unusually wet months. Those episodes of heavy rainfall have periodically replenished Lake Lanier and masked the severity of the underlying cumulative rainfall deficit. Without them, the lake would be substantially lower today," Clyde wrote.

While the lake has seen lower levels, officials are hopeful that the drought impact will lessen in the coming months from El Niño, which forecasts an increased chance of rain over the winter.

With lower levels, officials urge boaters and anyone else visiting the lake to be extra cautious, especially because obstructions that may not be visible when the lake is higher can be hazardous.