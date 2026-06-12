Armed home intruder on the run after SWAT situation at Powder Springs home, police say

Police in Powder Springs are searching for an armed home intruder on the run following a SWAT situation at a home on Friday morning.

Officials with the Powder Springs Police Department say the situation began around 3:30 a.m. after officers received an alarm call at a home in the area of Marietta Street and New Macland Road.

According to Deputy Chief Louis Defense III, the homeowner reported seeing a person with a gun through their Ring doorbell camera and then spotted them inside the building.

"At some point during that time they made that observation, there was an incident that occurred inside the home that created a situation where we felt that, out of abundance of caution, we needed to have the SWAT team come out," Defense said.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area while officers worked at the scene. The area has since been cleared.

By the time officers entered the home, the intruder had left. Investigators are now working to identify the individual and share the camera footage in hopes of bringing them into custody.

If you have any information about the situation, call the Powder Springs Police Department.