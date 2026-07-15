Argentina advances to 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating England in Atlanta: "It's in our veins"

Argentina fans celebrated across Atlanta on Wednesday after their team defeated England 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The match marked Atlanta's final game of the tournament and sent Argentina to Sunday's World Cup final.

Argentina supporter Sonia, who has traveled across the country to watch her team throughout the tournament, said soccer is deeply woven into her country's identity.

"Argentinians, we feel football — soccer — in our blood. It's in our veins," Sonia said.

Gordon Maner traveled from South Carolina to watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, and said he's excited to see the Argentine captain return to another World Cup final.

"He played amazing in the 2022 World Cup, he had it again and he's going to the finals," Maner said. "He made two assists and he's playing really well. I think they have it in them to win the World Cup."

For Kamsi Okpala, following Messi has created a connection to Argentina that stretches back years.

"When he came back in 2022 and he won it, I literally cried," Okpala said. "I'm not even from Argentina, but because of Messi I felt connected to them."

While Argentina supporters celebrated, England fans were left disappointed but proud of their team's performance.

"Well, we were slightly angry after the game finished, but now we've got to eat humble pie, and fair play to the Argentinians. That's the way it goes," England fan John Pyatt said.

Pyatt traveled from England to support his team during the World Cup and said the semifinal loss does not diminish what the squad accomplished.

"They've worked really hard. They fought hard the whole tournament," Pyatt said. "I've seen three games this tournament, and I think fair play to the boys. They go home and hold their heads up high."

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

England will travel to Miami to face France in Saturday's third-place match.