Arena at Southlake aims to boost South Atlanta economy while preparing students for careers

Clayton County Public Schools is betting that a new $117 million arena will do more than host concerts and sporting events, district leaders say it will create jobs, provide hands-on career training and drive economic growth across South Atlanta.

The newly opened Arena at Southlake, an 8,000-seat educational and entertainment complex owned by Clayton County Public Schools, is positioning itself as a destination for major concerts, conventions, graduations and sporting events while also serving as a workforce development hub for local students.

District officials say the venue is unique because it combines commercial entertainment operations with career preparation opportunities, allowing students to gain real-world experience before they graduate.

"This education is supposed to go with them as they continue to matriculate through life," Interim Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Douglas Hendrix said. "This facility itself will help generations of Clayton County residents and students to become better and to come closer to their dreams."

The arena recently welcomed its first student interns, marking what district leaders described as a milestone for the facility's educational mission. Tomilola Olabosinde, a senior at Elite Scholars Academy, and Lovejoy High School seniors Zavida Hall and Jordan Milner became the first interns from the Junior Achievement Delta Discovery Center to work inside the arena.

The students will rotate through multiple departments across the venue, receiving training in hospitality, event management, sports marketing and venue logistics.

Arena operator aims to develop future entertainment professionals

The arena's operations are being overseen by The Right Productions, led by CEO Shahida Mausi, whose company has operated Detroit's iconic Aretha Franklin Amphitheater for years.

Mausi said the venue will focus on attracting major entertainment acts while also exposing students to career opportunities behind the scenes.

"We want our young people to know that in the entertainment industry, there is more to it than what happens on the stage or on the court," Mausi said. "There are careers that span decades behind the scenes and in the technical aspects of entertainment and theater, and we want them to get trained here."

Leaders expect economic boost for South Atlanta

District leaders also see the arena as an economic engine for Clayton County and the surrounding region.

Dr. Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of administration, said the venue's impact extends beyond the school district and could help keep entertainment and tourism dollars within the community.

"It's not just the school system, but the community in its entirety," Simpson said. "The impact and the economic impact that it's going to have throughout this region is going to vastly impact our school district. In essence, we don't want them to leave. It's important that we keep those dollars right here."

The venue is designed to host a variety of events, including sporting competitions, concerts, conventions, graduations and private gatherings, including events on its rooftop terrace.

Several sporting events are already scheduled for this summer, including a large WatchFest for Match 102 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals on July 15.

For local leaders, the goal is for the Arena at Southlake to become both a regional entertainment destination and a pathway to careers for future generations of Clayton County students.