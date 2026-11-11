APD Most Wanted fugitive arrested for 2023 deadly music studio shooting in Coweta County

One of the Atlanta Police Department's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives has been arrested more than three years after the deadly shooting he was accused of committing, authorities say.

The FBI announced that its Violent Crime Task Force and the APD Fugitive Unit arrested 26-year-old Mi'Quae Williams on Monday morning in Sharpsburg, Georgia.

Officials say Williams was wanted for the killing of Nicholas Carter outside a music studio on Sept. 16, 2023.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW around 2 a.m. and found Carter shot at least once. Medics rushed Carter to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Williams will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.