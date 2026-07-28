Apalachee High shooter Colt Gray returns to court as sentencing hearing enters third day

The sentencing hearing for Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray enters its third day Tuesday in Barrow County. The defense is expected to call its final two witnesses before Gray has an opportunity to address the court ahead of the judge's decision.

Gray, 16, pleaded guilty Friday to 55 charges, including four counts of malice murder, in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting that killed two teachers and two students and wounded another teacher and eight students. Because Gray was 14 at the time of the shooting, he is not eligible for the death penalty. Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm will decide whether he is sentenced to life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

Monday's testimony centered on whether Gray's actions were driven by longstanding mental health issues, planning or both.

The defense's first witness, forensic psychologist Dr. Kevin Richards, testified that Gray grew up in what he described as a chaotic home marked by frequent moves, financial instability, neglect and conflict between his parents. Richards, who evaluated Gray over four interviews totaling about 15 hours, said Gray became increasingly isolated and immersed in online communities focused on true crime and mass shootings, where he developed an obsession with gunmen including Nikolas Cruz and James Holmes.

Judge Nicholas Primm reacts during the sentencing for Colt Gray, right, the 16-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect, at Barrow County Superior Court, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Winder, Ga. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Jason Getz

Richards testified that Gray showed symptoms of anxiety, depression and paranoia, had been prescribed Zoloft and was diagnosed with an unspecified personality disorder. He also told the court Gray reported self-harm, expressed remorse for the shooting and said he "knew he screwed up a lot of lives."

Richards testified that he believed psychological intervention before the attack could have helped prevent it.

During cross-examination, however, Richards acknowledged he believed Gray exaggerated some of his mental health symptoms and said he found no evidence that Gray suffered from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or met the legal standard for insanity. Prosecutors also presented Discord messages, recorded phone calls and other evidence they argued showed Gray idolized mass shooters, mimicked some of their behaviors, created fake online personas and discussed mental illness and a possible insanity defense.

The state later called investigator Ashley Gilliland, who continued presenting evidence prosecutors say documented Gray's extensive fixation on mass shooters, particularly Cruz, as they sought to show the attack was planned rather than impulsive.

Court is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday. After the defense rests, Gray will have the opportunity to make a statement before Judge Primm imposes his sentence.