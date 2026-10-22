Apalachee football coach resigns during investigation into reported racist language

Apalachee High School's interim head football coach has resigned as the school investigated reports of racially derogatory language, according to an email sent to families.

Charles Kenyon's resignation took effect Wednesday, Oct. 21, principal Jessica Rehberg wrote to football families and parents of students whose classes will have a teacher change.

The email did not detail the reported language or identify who was accused of using it.

"Our school and school system believe and expect that all students, staff, and guests should be treated with dignity and respect,"

Rehberg wrote. "Any inappropriate or unprofessional statement or behavior, even if intended or represented as a 'joke,' will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Alex Savakinas will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, according to the email.

"We are grateful for his positive leadership, steady guidance, experience, and dedication to Chee Nation," the principal wrote.

The Wildcats are 1-6 overall and 0-4 in region play. They are scheduled to host the Mountain View Bears, who are 4-3, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Principal Rehberg encouraged anyone with concerns to contact school administrators or submit information through the district's online tip form.