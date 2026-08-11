Annual event helps metro Atlantans with disabilities lace up skates and hit the ice rink

A teenage hockey player from Atlanta is helping give people with disabilities a chance to learn how to ice skate.

Seventeen-year-old Grey Altemeyer was born and raised in Atlanta and now attends high school in Massachusetts, where he is a student-athlete.

He grew up volunteering with Special Olympics Georgia Miracle Sk8trs, which hosted ice skating lessons for people with disabilities at The Cooler Rink in Alpharetta.

When The Cooler closed in 2025 after 28 years, Miracle Sk8trs lost its home.

Altemeyer told CBS News Atlanta the lack of adaptive skating sessions was a void he wanted to fill immediately.

"I really felt a love for the Atlanta hockey community. It's a smaller hockey community, but it's super tight, and I never really lost that community in my heart," said Altemeyer. "So I wanted to do an event like this to bring the Atlanta community back together and to give another chance for adaptive skating here in Atlanta."

Grey Altemeyer created Fun on Ice, an annual event at The ICE Complex in Cumming, where volunteers help people with adaptive disabilities learn to ice skate. CBS News Atlanta

He created Fun on Ice, an annual event at The ICE Complex in Cumming, where volunteers help people with adaptive disabilities learn to ice skate.

"There were no chances for any kids with adaptive issues to go out and skate," said Altemeyer. "Learning to skate can be stimulating, so what I try to do here is match each kid up one-on-one, so that their issues can be fully met with their volunteer."

Altemeyer partnered with the Miracle Sk8ters and Atlanta's ECHL team, the Atlanta Gladiators, to host the event and bring in volunteers.

Enter 27-year-old Melody Forrest, an Atlanta resident with a disability who loves ice skating and has known Altemeyer through his time with Miracle Sk8trs at The Cooler.

"I love to ice skate. It makes me feel happy, excited, and calm," Forrest said.

Melody Forrest loves ice skating and has known Altemeyer through his time with Miracle Sk8trs at The Cooler. CBS News Atlanta

Her mother, Stacey Johnson, told CBS News Atlanta she started taking Forrest to the rink in high school after class as a way to be active and make friends.

"It's hard to make friends," said Johnson. "She had a lot of friends in high school, but when her friends moved away for college, there were not many opportunities out of school, so we just really tried to find opportunities wherever they were, and she loved coming to ice skating because she's had so many volunteer friends that have helped her."

When Altemeyer launched Fun on Ice in the summer of 2025, Forrest received one of the first invitations.

"Melody was here when there were only three to seven kids on the ice at the Miracle Sk8trs events," said Altemeyer. "She is just so passionate about skating. You feel her love for skating, and I think she's truly the heart of what we're looking for in Miracle Sk8trs."

For Forrest and other adaptive skaters, Fun on Ice in Cumming is about more than finding a place to skate.

It became a place to find her footing and help nurture a community.

The ICE Complex hosted the second Fun on Ice event Aug. 2.

This year, about 35 skaters from across metro Atlanta spent time together on the ice.