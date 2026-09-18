Angel Reese dominates, Rhyne Howard breaks WNBA 3-point record in Dream's 103-59 win over Suns

Angel Reese returned to Atlanta rested, dominant, and ready for the playoffs.

Reese scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 25 minutes Thursday night, leading the Atlanta Dream to a 103-59 rout of the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena.

Reese became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points and grab 10 rebounds in 25 minutes or fewer. She made 11 of 14 shots, hit her only 3-point attempt, and added three assists and two blocks.

"I was joking in the locker room that I'm very well-rested, and I was ready to play today," Reese said. "Right now, it's important to make sure we're setting the tone and leaving a taste in everybody's mouth about what the playoffs are going to look like."

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Raegan Beers #15 of the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter at Gateway Center Arena on September 17, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It was Reese's 30th double-double and her 12th game this season with at least 20 points.

Atlanta led 45-35 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 31-11 third quarter. The Dream held Connecticut to a season-low 59 points and won by 44.

"We had a good, hard talk at halftime," Rhyne Howard said. "We're still fighting for something come playoffs, and so we're making sure that we handle our business and that we don't leave anything up to anybody else."

Dream coach Karl Smesko said the team played with better pace and rhythm after halftime.

"The second half was much better, much more fluid," Smesko said. "Obviously, Angel had a dominant performance tonight. It was fantastic, and everybody contributed all the way down."

Howard makes WNBA history from 3-point range

Howard finished with 10 points, eight assists, four steals and one important 3-pointer.

After missing her first eight attempts from beyond the arc, Howard connected in the fourth quarter for her 129th 3-pointer of the season, setting a WNBA single-season record.

"I'm breaking a 3-point record every year, so I expect nothing less," Howard said. "Shooters are going to shoot, so I'm going to keep doing that. There are going to be plenty more 3-point records with my name on them."

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream shoots a three-point basket over Ashlon Jackson #3 of the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on September 17, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. Rhyne broke the record for most three-pointers in a season in WNBA history with this three-pointer. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Reese said she continued encouraging Howard as the shots missed.

"I tell her every single time, 'Shooters shoot. If you miss, I'm going to get the rebound,'" Reese said. "No matter if it's 1 for 18 or you go 9 for 9, you continue to shoot."

Howard's fourth steal also moved her into third place in Dream history with 306, trailing only Angel McCoughtry and Sancho Lyttle. Howard leads the WNBA in steals per game, according to the Dream.

Dream bench contributes 39 points

Atlanta recorded 30 assists on 39 made baskets and committed only four turnovers. The Dream shot 51% from the field and received 39 points from their bench.

Allisha Gray had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Her season total reached 774 points, breaking the Atlanta single-season scoring record she set last year. Gray now owns the two highest-scoring seasons in franchise history.

Te-Hina Paopao and Madina Okot each added 10 points off the bench. Paopao made four of her five shots, while Okot went 5 of 7.

"I thought Madina was a handful inside," Smesko said. "She was getting some deep touches and finishing for us. I thought it was a really good performance by Paopao. She was competing on the defensive end and, at the same time, knocking down some shots."

Naz Hillmon finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists while making the 100th 3-pointer of her career.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led Connecticut with 13 points. The Sun shot 35% overall, went 3 of 20 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.

Reese, who is preparing for her first WNBA postseason, believes Atlanta's resilience and chemistry can carry the team.

"I believe we're going to go all the way," Reese said. "As long as we continue to focus on what's in our locker room, that's all that matters."