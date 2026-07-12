American Red Cross assists 15 people after apartment fire in Canton

The American Red Cross says volunteers are helping multiple families recover after an apartment fire in Canton broke out after being struck by lightning.

According to the organization, volunteers from the Greater Atlanta Chapter responded overnight to a fire at the Accent Overlook Apartments on Hospital Road.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team provided emergency assistance to nine families, totaling 15 people. Officials said that number could increase as response efforts continue.

Volunteers distributed comfort kits, direct financial assistance and recovery planning services to help families meet their immediate disaster-related needs.

The American Red Cross says it responds to a disaster every eight minutes across the country, with most of those emergencies involving home fires.

Since launching its Home Fire Campaign in 2014, the organization says it has helped save at least 255 lives in Georgia by installing free smoke alarms and educating families about fire safety and escape plans.

The Red Cross encourages anyone interested in supporting disaster relief efforts to donate through the organization as it continues assisting families impacted by fires and other emergencies.